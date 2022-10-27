Quirch Cuts Routing Time in Half with DispatchTrack to Reach Cost-To-Service Goals

DispatchTrack, the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, today announced it has extended its relationship with Quirch Foods LLC, one of the largest distributors of food products in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, to enable Quirch Foods to expand its business and streamline operations.

Quirch Foods selected DispatchTrack to empower a smarter and more efficient way to turn complex delivery requirements into efficient routes that provide dependable on-time delivery to customers. Quirch has expanded its operations substantially—including acquiring a number of smaller brands—over the past two years, corresponding to a 400% increase in fleet size. DispatchTrack’s inherently flexible and scalable last mile solution effectively scaled with the rapidly growing business, preventing dips in customer service or the risk of late deliveries to important customers. Quirch credits DispatchTrack with reducing its routing time by 50%. DispatchTrack now supports more than 400 trucks across 21 distribution centers, routing more than 7,000 stops per day for Quirch.

“We knew we needed a true technology partner that could help us reach our cost-to-service and customer service goals,” said Luis Porto, Director of Operations Development at Quirch Foods. “DispatchTrack’s hybrid routing has allowed us to create far more efficient routes in radically less time, and this increased efficiency has translated into time and cost savings. Additionally, having access to real-time information during deliveries has greatly improved the quality and speed of communication with our internal teams and our customers.”

“Food distribution companies have struggled for years with manual delivery processes that simply can’t keep pace with the growing complexity of how food products are distributed today,” said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. “It results in massive inefficiencies, unnecessary costs, and user and customer frustration. We’ve been extremely proud to partner with Quirch to help them cut through the complexity by implementing a delivery solution purpose-built to handle the challenges of today’s food and beverage distribution with tremendous economies of scale.”

