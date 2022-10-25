Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store

OREM, Utah and HOUSTON — Oct. 25, 2022 — Avetta®, LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is now available on SAP® Store. Through integration with SAP® Ariba® Supplier Risk, the platform provides critical insights into supplier management workflows enabled by SAP Ariba solutions.

“Integrating Avetta’s Supply Chain Risk Management data directly into business processes enables our customers to make better decisions toward safe and sustainable procurement practices,” said Taylor Allis, chief product officer at Avetta. “We are excited to collaborate with SAP and offer our platform on SAP Store to reduce risks in the supply chain for our customers with solutions that will transform supply chain operations.”

Using the Avetta platform, businesses can check supplier compliance status in real-time and identify high-risk vendors within their supply chains. Avetta provides critical decision-making data to help decrease risk events within an organization.

The Avetta Supply Chain Risk Management platform delivers the following benefits:

• For clients, it provides a unified platform that manages risk across safety; liability; workforce qualifications; sustainability and environmental, social and governance; diversity; financial health; and cybersecurity programs.

• For suppliers, it reduces time and cost by demonstrating their superior business qualifications to many clients from a single system.

• For workers, it offers a central workforce portal to digitally store their required job roles, training, competencies and certifications.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Avetta is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.



For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.



Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

# # #

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.