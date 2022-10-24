ERP vendor Aptean buys a second British software firm

The Atlanta-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean has taken another step to expand its role in the U.K. region, announcing today that it has acquired the British ERP vendor Merlin Business Software Ltd.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Chesterfield, England, Merlin calls itself a provider of enterprise business solutions tailored to wholesalers and distributors, including those serving the industrial supply, building supply, and food and beverage industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase follows another acquisition of a British ERP software firm by Aptean, when the Georgia company in 2021 bought Systems Integration (Trading) Ltd., which is likewise a provider of ERP and manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions to the U.K. food processing industry.

According to Aptean, buying Merlin will enhance its ability to support wholesalers and distributors in the U.K. “We are excited to expand capabilities for wholesalers and distributors to our ERP offerings in the UK,” Duane George, GM of EMEA and APAC at Aptean, said in a release. “Merlin’s talented and experienced team delivers tailored software supported by exceptional customer service. Like Aptean, Merlin is committed to meeting customer needs with focused expertise.”

