ERP vendor Aptean expands in U.K. through latest acquisition

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is taking another step to expand its international footprint through acquisitions, announcing today that it has bought Systems Integration (Trading) Ltd., a provider of ERP and manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions to the U.K. food processing industry.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The latest acquisition follows previous deals like Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean’s move in July to buy Ramsauer & Stürmer, an Austrian ERP vendor with customers in the construction, cable car systems, food and beverage, service providers, non-profits, and production sectors.

Staﬀordshire, England-based Systems Integration (SI) makes software designed for the food production and processing industry, particularly perishable food and protein processing. More specifically, its solutions are tuned to address regulatory compliance, margin improvement, and quality control.

According to Aptean, those capabilities are “highly complementary” to its current food and beverage offerings, providing additional vertically-focused ERP and MES solutions for the protein processing market. The transaction enhances Aptean’s ability to serve customers in primary and secondary protein processing and provides additional scale in the U.K. alongside the company’s existing Food and Beverage ERP solutions, Aptean said.

“Aptean and SI are aligned in a mission to deliver world class tailored solutions and deep industry specific expertise to food manufacturers,” said Rob Stephens, CEO and founder of SI. “Going forward, in combination with Aptean, we will be part of a larger group of industry and technology experts focused on continuing to serve the Food and Beverage industry. Aptean will give SI the scale and expertise to further enhance our customer experience allowing the business to continue to grow both in the UK and globally.”