Graycor Delivers One of Phoenix East Valley’s Largest Industrial Parks at Near Fully Pre-Leased

MESA, ARIZONA, October 20, 2022 – On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.

Phases III and IV were conceived as speculative developments but obtained leasing commitments for approximately 80 percent of the leasable space prior to completion of shell construction. All but one approximate 13,500-square-foot space in the project has now been leased.

“We’re proud to deliver these final buildings at a time of exponential demand for East Valley industrial space,” said Metro Commercial Properties Principal Ryan Foley. “Phases three and four were designed to be extremely flexible, which aligns closely with the demand we experienced in our first two phases at East Valley Commerce Center and is reflected in the quick and successful lease-up of this project.”

The newly completed Phases III and IV feature five buildings ranging from 58,399 square feet to 112,097 square feet with up to 32’ clear height, dock high and grade level loading, and interior floorplans accommodating office, warehouse, manufacturing and light industrial uses. East Valley Commerce Center Phases I and II were completed by Graycor in 2016 and 2019 respectively, and total six buildings and 712,049 square feet.

Leases at all 11 buildings reflect tenants from a wide range of industries including residential HVAC, motorsports, pharmaceutical packaging and distribution, aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing.

“With East Valley Commerce Center, Metro Commercial Properties has done an excellent job of creating a project suited for everything from warehouse and distribution to advanced manufacturing,” said Rusty Martin, General Manager of Graycor’s Southwest Division. “The location and amenities of these buildings, and their divisibility, ensure their long-term success as a great fit for companies of a variety of sizes and specialties.”

“Metro Commercial Properties, Graycor and the entire project team worked perfectly in a competitive market to ensure this park was fully stabilized with quality tenants and long-term leases,” said Lee & Associates Principal Chris McClurg, who along with Lee & Associates Principal Ken McQueen serve as the project’s leasing brokers.

Metro East Valley Commerce Center offers 1,300 feet of US 60 Superstition Freeway frontage. It is bordered by Baseline Road, S. Horne Street and Hobson Drive, with direct access to two full-diamond interchanges at Mesa and Stapley drives.

About Metro Commercial Properties Inc.

Metro Commercial Properties is a regional development and property management enterprise, based in Tempe since 1985. Metro develops and manages office and industrial real estate both for its own equity account, as well as for public and private institutional capital clients. Its current development portfolio consists of 700,000 square feet of new speculative office and industrial development, and a commercial property management portfolio consisting of approximately 6 million square feet. For more information about Metro and its current development projects, visit www.mcpaz.com.

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. In Arizona, Graycor combines more than 35 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s national presence to bring Arizona clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.

###