BR Williams Offers the Inside Scoop on Its Logistics Division

Oxford, AL: At BR Williams’ logistics division, daily operations are centered on forming harmonious and authentic relationships with every stakeholder, including leaders, employees, clients, and their end customers. BR Williams’ logistic division delivers uncompromised, honest, and top-quality service to its people in all aspects of their work, including packing items, monitoring inventories, and addressing potential problems.

BR Williams maintains its unparalleled service by prioritizing positive relationships with its carriers. That is why every freight offering is created with the best interest of the carriers in mind, and routes are carefully planned to get carriers back to their home bases safely. Because of these efforts, truck carriers that partner with the team tend to enjoy long-term collaborations.

BR Williams fosters these relationships carefully because they only work with highly competent, industry-standard carriers. Moreover, BR Williams recognizes its carriers’ hard work and commitment through the Top Carrier of the Year award. By vetting truck carriers and providing a working environment they want to return to, BR Williams is able to offer prompt deliveries, damage-free items, and reasonable rates for consumers.

While other logistics companies focus only on their clients, BR Williams also considers the clients’ customers. With a customer-first mindset, they strive to continuously provide premium services. This includes notifications and dashboards that allow end users a smooth and hassle-free way to track every stage of their purchase.

This commitment to customer satisfaction has led to many positive reviews and business partnerships that confirm the brand’s credibility and reputation. One loyal logistics customer has reflected that “the consistency of freight lanes falls in line with consistent pay and volume of loads to allow our business relationship not only to be steady but also grow over time,” showing that their efforts have not been in vain.

As a supply chain leader, BR Williams continues to maximize technology and innovation to maintain its competitive advantage among other third-party logistics (3PL) service providers while providing clients and consumers with the best experience possible.

BR Williams also uses digital freight matching that allows automation every 15 minutes and keeps customers updated with the speed, directions, and estimated time of arrival. These automated truck lists, processes, and integrated systems facilitate smooth and contactless transactions.

About BR Williams

BR Williams is a family-owned trucking and logistics company founded in 1958. It is committed to providing its customers with exceptional supply chain services and ensuring a healthy environment and fulfilling experience for its employees. With honesty, integrity, and service as BR Williams’ core values, it has continued to serve customers first since 1958.

BR Williams has an ISO 9001:2015 certification and has won several awards, including Freight Brokerage Business Integrity Award, Outstanding Safety Performance, and Top Transportation Companies for Women to Work For.

For inquiries, please call (800) 523-7936 or visit https://www.brwilliams.com/.