Comdata® Launches Innovative eReceipt for Lumper Pay

Brentwood, Tenn. (October 6, 2022)— Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced the launch of an enhancement to its Lumper Payments solution—a feature called eReceipt.

Lumpers provide services for the loading and unloading of freight, typically at the warehouse of the receiver.

Comdata’s Lumper Payments solution has nationwide acceptance at leading warehouses and provides contactless, instant payments via digital Comcheks® and Comdata® Fuel Card – industry trusted payment methods for over 40 years.

“Our new eReceipt feature for Lumper Payments addresses significant pain points for truck drivers today,” said Eric Dowdell, President of Comdata’s North American Trucking division. “Lost receipts and potential delays have historically created issues for drivers.”

The new tool gives Comdata customers the ability to initiate, pay for, and obtain a receipt for lumper transactions and reduce potential for delays, lost receipts, and the overall hassle of retrieving lumper expense reimbursements.

Through Comdata’s customer portal, fleet managers will now have access to receipt images and transaction details. This self-serve view delivers timely and transparent data and is compatible with most transportation management and accounts payable systems.

To learn more about this exciting new feature for Comdata customers, please contact your Account Manager. New customers are encouraged to email lumper@comdata.com.

(###)

About Comdata®

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Media Contact:

Ashley McDonald

PR/Comms Manager, FLEETCOR- (NAF)

615-376-6833

Ashley.McDonald@fleetcor.com