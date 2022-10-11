Toyota Material Handling Releases Upgraded 3-Wheel Electric Forklift

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), North America’s leading manufacturer of forklifts and warehousing solutions, has launched an updated version of Toyota 3-Wheel Electric Forklift. The update adds new features and technology to the top-selling forklift in the segment. The updates have raised the standard on innovation and versatility with more than 30 advances, including improved ergonomics, operator assist features, and onboard programming and diagnostics.

“The current Toyota 3-Wheel forklift is already a fantastic truck, and with new features and options, we believe it can solve our customers’ evolving problems and continue to be the forklift of choice for a wide variety of warehousing applications,” said Tony Miller, Senior Vice President of Operations, Engineering & Strategic Planning. “The enhancements to the 3-Wheel Forklift will enable operators to be even more productive over the life of the vehicle with a lower cost of ownership.”

Smooth, responsive controls are part of the improved ergonomics that make operating the forklift easier. The 4.3-inch high-resolution display gives the operator access to controls and information in a highly readable format. The premium full-suspension seat is wider with no hip restraints and is weight adjustable for greater operator comfort. The EZ Fingertip Control option allows each function to be operated with a single finger or thumb, minimizing unnecessary movement. Operators will appreciate the optional rear-assist grip with a horn that makes reverse travel more comfortable and provides easy access for frequent reverse moves.

The 100 percent onboard programming and diagnostics allow application-specific fine-tuning and faster service for reliable, productivity-enhancing performance. Other reliability and operating improvements include wet disc brakes that seal out debris and keep brakes cool. The auto parking brake automatically applies anytime the truck is turned off or the operator leaves the seat. It enhances operator control by being turned off with the quick push of a button.

Automatic Mast Control (AMC) responds automatically to enhance the stability of loads, and the mast cushioning feature reduces wear and tear on the mast. Base features include 3,000-4,000 lb. capacity, an AC drive motor and industry-leading travel times.

Energy-efficient improvements offer 40 percent longer run time on a single charge. A slope-sensing auto power mode automatically switches power mode to maintain speed while traveling up a slope. An optional Toyota Lithium-Ion battery minimizes maintenance costs and downtime for improved productivity.

The updated Toyota 3-Wheel Electric Forklift offers the optional SEnS+ pedestrian detection technology feature - part of the Toyota Assist portfolio of operator enhancements that passively or actively assists customers with operability, productivity, and situational awareness.

Learn more about the power, productivity, and versatility of the new Toyota 3-Wheel Forklift and Toyota Material Handling’s growing lineup of electric forklifts at ToyotaForklift.com.