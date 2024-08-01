Warehouse operator Armlogi adds electric forklifts

The California-based warehousing and logistics service provider Armlogi Holding Corp. today said it will participate in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) regulatory program administered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

As part of the LCFS program, Armlogi has incorporated a fleet of electric forklifts across its California warehouse operations, to enhance energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The use of electric forklifts is in support of California’s environmental goals aligns with the company’s strategy to promote cleaner, more sustainable operations throughout its logistical chain, Armlogi said.

The electric forklift fleet has enabled Armlogi to qualify for monthly energy rebates, providing an economic incentive to continue scaling up its sustainability efforts. These rebates are a direct result of the company’s reduced carbon output and proactive steps toward a lower carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to be part of the LCFS program,” Aidy Chou, chairman and CEO of Armlogi, said in a release. “It reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and our commitment to adopting innovative practices that benefit our planet. By integrating electric forklifts into our daily operations, we are enhancing our operational efficiency and contributing to a sustainable future.”

The move comes a month after CARB passed a final ruling that requires most fleets to phase in zero-emission forklifts in the state between 2028 and 2038. It also restricts the purchase of certain new forklifts with internal combustion engines beginning in 2026.



