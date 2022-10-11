Lineage Logistics expands fresh produce services

Cold storage and logistics services provider Lineage Logistics is expanding its fresh produce services in the U.S., building on recent acquisitions and new construction that prioritize food safety and speed to market, the company said today.

The company has launched Lineage Fresh, a service that provides fresh storage options for importers, grocers, and producers of fresh fruit and produce. The service uses Lineage’s cold storage technology and logistics network to manage products that have a short shelf life, providing services such as repacking and bagging, multi-temperature zone storage, container drayage, and customs bonded facilities.

The service builds on two years of acquisitions and development, including the 2021 purchases of Kloosterboer Group and Sun Valley Cold Storage, both of which focus on fresh produce logistics. Lineage is also building a r efrigerated storage facility at the fast-growing Port of Savannah that will be dedicated to the fresh produce market. The facility is slated to open in January.

The efforts are aimed at improving service and capacity issues for importers, exporters, and producers of fresh produce, the company said.

“With the launch of Lineage Fresh, we are excited to expand our reach in the fresh produce market, adding dedicated fresh capacity and product expertise to the market, ultimately helping customers capitalize on this growing opportunity,” Jim Henderson, Lineage Logistics’ vice president of business development, said in a press release. “This offering will leverage our strategic acquisitions of Sun Valley Cold Storage and Kloosterboer, which bring state-of-the-art assets and years of experience to the organization, as well as our new port facility in Savannah, Ga., to build a more efficient end-to-end supply chain while addressing capacity concerns that have previously impacted the market.”

Michigan-based Lineage Logistics provides temperature-controlled storage solutions and logistics services to customers around the world.