Chain.io and Overhaul Join Forces to Optimize Supply Chain Data Insights

Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration with Overhaul, an always-on SaaS solution that enables transformational supply chain visibility and risk management.

The integration expands the ability of freight forwarders, shippers, brokers, and carriers to unlock cost efficiencies, improve quality processes, optimize security, and ensure data quality.

“Resiliency of your supply chain relies heavily on the quality of data that you receive from your systems, which can be turned into actionable business insights,” said Brian Glick, founder and CEO, Chain.io. "Forwarders and shippers that have the most diverse and clean data will regularly provide more value to their customers and their own bottom line. By integrating Overhaul into our connective network, our customers now have another way to turn data into forward-thinking business decisions."

Logistics service providers can utilize Chain.io’s backend connective network to create shipments in Overhaul’s system, furthering the quality and integrity of data, and securing forwarding operations from disruptive events. Overhaul’s aerial view of a supply chain ecosystem allows for forwarders to interpret real-time corrective responses to today’s supply chain disruptions.

“Our ability to provide course-correction to all partners along the global supply chain affords peace of mind, creates measurable efficiencies, and develops stronger relationships that build a robust safety culture,” explained Barry Conlon, Overhaul CEO. “Through our integration into Chain.io, we can extend our birds-eye-view of your supply chain to more logistics companies, bringing innovative technology to combat the data visibility and security solutions that plague millions.”