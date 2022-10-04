Settyl Launches Low-code Platform for the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry

Settyl Corporation., the tech company, just announced its newest product, a low-code platform for logistics and supply chain companies.

In the world of shipping and logistics, your product suite differentiates between a great supply chain partner and a mediocre one. Our system provides the digital power and flexibility you need to create a fast, reliable supply chain that can react to changes in demand and provide the right digital experience at the right time.

Settyl's Multi-country supply chain software suite and the low-code platform it's based on offers you a whole lot of features. It includes all aspects of your supply chain, from procurement to shipping.

The supply chain suite provides state-of-the-art solutions for different parts of the supply chain. It covers tracking for pallet units and product line items and gives you granular, real-time visibility.

With built-in workflow automation, Settyl automatically syncs a multi-tier data engine among apps like Purchase Order Visibility, Multi-modal Shipment Visibility, Dock Scheduling, Autonomous Dispatch, and Smart Docs to deliver actionable insights and enable a sustainable shipping experience.

Settyl provides a seamless and configurable supply chain suite, unifying the customer-facing teams like procurement, dispatch, and supply chain on a single interface. This provides end-to-end real-time visibility for an organization's entire supply chain.

Settyl provides you with a user-friendly and intuitive SaaS platform that offers a 100% micro-service architecture backed by an advanced Low-code supply chain visibility; Business leaders will get unprecedented location-agnostic, user-friendly apps.

"Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities to shippers and logistics service providers, which will get rid of the need for multiple point solutions. Also, it helps Settyl to drive the 'Inclusive Digital Growth for All' mission by bringing SMBs to the digital net," said Settyl' Founder and CEO, Gokul T



About Settyl Corporation:

Settyl is the industry's first Low-code supply chain visibility platform that helps to propel next-generation digital transformation. Settyl accelerate shippers, logistics service providers, and freight broker's businesses by providing connected solutions to digitize procurement, pre-shipment, in-transit, and post-shipment phases of the supply chain cycle.

To learn more about Settyl, please visit https://www.settyl.com.