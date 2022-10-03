Ken Kellaway to Receive 2022 Connie Award From The Containerization & Intermodal Institute

The Containerization and Intermodal Institute will award the 2022 Connie Award to Ken Kellaway, Co-Founder, President and CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, Inc. The award presentation will be made at an industry-wide luncheon Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel in Elizabeth, NJ.



The event, marking the 50th anniversary of the Connie Award, will also honor Washington D C.-based international transportation attorney Jeffrey Lawrence of Cozen O’Connor with its Lifetime Achievement Award.



The announcement was made by Steven Blust, CII President. “Ken Kellaway represents the true entrepreneurial spirit that has fostered the innovation of the last 60 years of the supply chain industry. Jeff Lawrence’s stellar legal career has touched on every facet of containerization and intermodalism,” said Mr. Blust. “We are fortunate to be able to honor them both in this historic year.”

Ken Kellaway, with more than 35 years in the intermodal logistics space, is responsible for the overall leadership, vision, strategy, growth and development of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. RoadOne is the country’s leading provider of port and rail drayage and related services with over 2,100 trucks at 90 terminals, as well as three million square feet of transload and distribution space. Ken has led the development of RoadOne's dedicated solutions business providing long term committed assets to clients in transloading, dedicated fleet operations, as well as yard and chassis management programs.

Mr. Kellaway also founded and created the vision for Kinimatic, a leader in asset light warehousing, distribution, and eCommerce fulfillment. More recently, Mr. Kellaway co-founded collaborative port logistics platform EDRAY in hopes of mitigating many of the issues found in modern port logistics. He has been an advocate for fair driver treatment throughout his career- with an upcoming national TV segment pushing the American people to show the driver base the appreciation they deserve.

A true entrepreneur, Mr. Kellaway has not only founded multiple national businesses in the space, but has proven to be the lead acquirer in intermodal logistics with more than 30 companies purchased throughout his career.

Jeff Lawrence is co-chair of the International Practice at the national law firm of Cozen O’Connor. Until this year, Mr. Lawrence led the Transportation and Trade Practice Group at Cozen for 12 years. Prior to his joining the Cozen firm, Mr. Lawrence was a founding partner in the Washington DC maritime law firm of Sher & Blackwell, which merged into Cozen in 2010.

In his law practice, Mr. Lawrence has focused on the regulatory, corporate and international issues presented by the intermodal transport, marine terminal, and container shipping industry. A particular focal point of his law practice has been finding ways to achieve efficiencies through industry cooperation.

Mr. Lawrence also serves as Executive Director of the Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), an association of ten global containership carriers concerned with intermodal operational and safety matters. OCEMA is perhaps best known for creating regional “grey” cooperative chassis pools in several key intermodal markets. These pools, managed by an OCEMA subsidiary, Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM), were the first regional interoperable grey pools in the US and represented a groundbreaking approach that led to fundamental industry change in chassis management practices. The pools dramatically reduced system costs, improved safety, increased equipment utilization, freed up essential terminal real estate, and reduced carbon emissions associated with excessive equipment repositioning. Mr. Lawrence was a key player in developing the OCEMA pool concept, securing the legal approvals for same, and initiating the first pilot projects in Norfolk, Tampa, and Denver. He also oversaw the management of the first OCEMA pools. The OCEMA pools have at various times managed between 15% and 20% of the intermodal marine chassis fleet in the US.

Mr. Blust noted than some 70 people and organizations have been honored with the Connie since 1972 when Jacques LeBlanc, then president of the Dart Line consortium made up of a group of northern European ocean carriers, was presented with the first award, now considered the most coveted honor in the field of containerization and its ancillary industries. Among recipients to date are Gene Seroka, Malcom McLean, James McKenna, Robert McEllrath, Ed DeNike, John Wolfe, Bruce Fenimore, Helen Bentley, Captain S.Y. Kuo, Matthew Cox, Bill Shea and Mike Wilson.



At the event, CII will carry out its industry education mission by presenting scholarships to students studying logistics as well as the institutions that are educating our future leaders. Under its auspices, CII has awarded some $1 million toward scholarships. Companies have the opportunity to support ongoing industry education by purchasing scholarships through CII, starting at $1,000. To learn more about funding a named scholarship for your organization, please call CII Executive Director, Lisa Aurichio at 917-476-8366 or email info@containerization.org.



The CII Connie Awards luncheon is $275 per ticket and seating is limited. Sponsorships for the event and tickets are available here. For more information, contact Ms. Aurichio at lisa@bsya.com or the CII team at (732) 817-9131 or info@containerization.org.