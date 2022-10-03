Carolina Handling's Murphy Named One of Charlotte's Best HR Professionals

Lauren Murphy, vice president of human resources at Carolina Handling, has been named Best HR Professional among large private companies in the Charlotte area by the Charlotte Business Journal.

The publication’s annual HR Awards recognize the important work individuals, companies and organizations do in the field of human resources to make area firms and organizations successful. Nominees come from public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, education and government entities throughout the Charlotte metro area, with awards based on HR programs or practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.

“We’re fortunate at Carolina Handling to benefit from Lauren’s skills, experience and leadership on a daily basis,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “On behalf of our nearly 700 associates, we congratulate Lauren on this award and are excited to celebrate her accomplishments.”

Murphy joined Charlotte, NC-based Carolina Handling in June 2021 as vice president of human resources. Her career experience includes human resources management positions at TTI Floor Care North America in Charlotte and Newell Rubbermaid in Huntersville, NC. A graduate of Gardner-Webb University, Murphy received her Professional in Human Resources certification in 2014.

“It’s an honor to be named one of Charlotte’s best HR professionals,” Murphy said. “It’s a privilege to work with such a talented team of associates and for a company that truly believes that its people are its greatest asset.”

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWAREHOUSE optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.