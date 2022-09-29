Magazino to deliver dozens of TORU robots for German shoe retailer

German robotics vendor Magazino will provide dozens of its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for the European online shoe retailer Zalando after an earlier pilot project deployed the technology to support the picking of online orders for sorting and packaging.

The order marks the largest single order to date of Munich-based Magazino’s TORU model robot, after the retailer increased its original fleet of 8 bots to 20 units in 2021 at its logistics site in Lahr, Germany.

Magazino will now deliver an additional 29 robots to Zalando's logistics centers in Erfurt, Germany, and Verona, Italy. All the AMRs will be delivered by the end of September, with final integration scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Zalando first launched an initial project with two TORU robots from Magazino in 2018. The latest expansion brings that group to a total of 57 autonomous "colleagues" that are used to increase efficiency, ergonomics, and delivery quality by picking shoe boxes completely autonomously to support human employees.



