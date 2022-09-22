DHL Express moves to larger Indianapolis service center

$7.7 million investment features advanced material handling system that can process up to 3,000 pieces per hour.

us-core-pr-092022.web.1592.896.jpg
September 22, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
DHL Express has relocated its Indianapolis service center to a larger facility designed to meet growing demand for service, the company said this week.

The $7.7 million facility is nearly double the size of DHL’s previous Indianapolis location, and will increase shipment capacity and drive faster shipment processing, company officials said.

The newly constructed center features 42,600 square feet of warehousing and office space. It includes upgraded material handling equipment, and nearly double the number of available courier vehicle load positions–from 22 to 45–around two conveyor belts.

“This not only gives the operation the space needed to grow over the next decade, but also improves first-stop delivery times for its delivery services by at least 20 minutes in the local market,” the company said in a press release.

The new facility handles U.S. domestic as well as time-definite international shipments to and from the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Its advanced material handling system can process up to 3,000 pieces per hour (PPH), the company said.

Officials also said DHL has installed 45 advanced electric vehicle (EV) charging systems throughout the warehouse in anticipation of adding electric pickup and delivery vehicles.
Material Handling Supply Chain Strategy Logistics Network Design
KEYWORDS DHL Express

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Creating the supply chain of the future

Majority of both shippers and carriers say they could improve use of KPIs, Coyote Logistics study says

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing