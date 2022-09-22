Southeastern Freight Lines’ Charlotte Service Center Celebrates 50 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (September 22, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 50 years of quality without question service at the Charlotte, North Carolina service center.

Located at 4524 Reagan Drive in Charlotte, the service center opened for business in the summer of 1972 with eight dock doors and six associates. Since then, the facility has grown to 122 dock doors and 260 associates. As part of its expansion efforts, the Charlotte service center is undergoing a three-phase real estate transformation that includes significant updates to the service center’s facilities and business processes in the coming years.

Three employees are celebrating professional milestones after joining the Southeastern team in the 1970s and continue to serve the company’s internal and external customers today:

Linehaul driver Bernie Burris, 46 years

Freight handler Robert Ledbetter, 45 years

Freight handler Chip Wood, 45 years

“The associates at the Charlotte service center exemplify Southeastern’s culture and understand the value of providing best in class customer service,” said Kyle Donahue, service center manager. “Our associates’ hard work combined with Southeastern’s commitment to growth, development and Quality Without Question processes are sure to propel Charlotte’s success for decades to come.”

Over the years, the service center has given back to the Charlotte community, most recently as part of Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Charlotte associates have donated resources and provided shelter in partnership with organizations such as Samaritan’s Feet International, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte and Roc Solid Foundation.

The Charlotte service center was the seventh service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

