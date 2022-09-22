The Smart Cube and Craft launch new Category Monitors to help procurement professionals

The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, and Craft, the leading supplier intelligence platform, have launched a new joint Category Monitor offering, to provide in-depth insights on categories most affected by global supply chain disruptions.

For category managers challenged by the ongoing disruption of global supply chains due to geopolitical events, the pandemic, the energy crisis and supply shortages, there is an urgent need for proactive monitoring of risks, supply sources, suppliers, raw materials and more, for the most impacted and critical categories.

The Smart Cube’s new digital Category Monitors help address these challenges – bringing together category and commodity intelligence from The Smart Cube with Craft’s supplier information and intuitive Risk Hub.

Customers can make custom requests for in-depth coverage of their most impacted categories, and both indirect and direct categories can be covered based on their exposure.

This extends the partnership announced between the two companies earlier this year, to enhance access to supplier and market intelligence for procurement professionals, which saw Craft’s supplier intelligence platform, that aids discovery, evaluation and monitoring of suppliers, integrated into The Smart Cube’s Amplifi PRO procurement intelligence platform.

Prerna Dhawn, Chief Solutions Officer at The Smart Cube, said: “Through our procurement solutions, we seek innovative ways to support category managers to address new and ongoing challenges. This new initiative under our alliance with Craft will enable procurement professionals to understand and respond to the impact of mega global events at category, commodity and supplier levels, helping them to navigate continuing turbulent times.”

Seb Butt, Craft’s Global Head of Business Development, said: “We’re delighted to be able to build on our partnership with The Smart Cube to support procurement and supply chain teams who will now be able to experience a seamless workflow between Amplifi PRO and Craft’s Supplier Intelligence Portal. The latest collaboration gives sourcing managers immediate access to category intelligence and powerful insights about individual suppliers across risk domains, contributing to their preparedness ahead of disruptions and a rapid response right after them.”