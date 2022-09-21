Tower to bring the temperature of pharmaceutical logistics to CPhI

Temperature-controlled containers that combine robust, reliable, and reusable benefits for the pharmaceutical supply chain will be showcased on the Tower Cold Chain stand, 91H66, zone ICSE, at this year’s CPhI worldwide, in Frankfurt.

As first-time exhibitors at CPhI, Tower will use the world’s premier event for the pharmaceutical industry, to demonstrate the new passive KTEvolution container – the company’s first manually handleable solution ideal for smaller shipments such as direct-to-patient, clinical trials and last-mile deliveries.

Visitors to the Tower stand will see how the revolutionary KTEvolution offers easy, cost-effective, and compliant transport of pharmaceuticals, life-science and biotech products that require an internal temperature of <-60°c, -20°c, +5°c, or +20°C. Using phase-change technology incorporated with lightweight vacuum insulated panels, the KTE achieves its long-term thermal protection, whilst maintaining Tower’s commitment to sustainability.

“The KTEvolution fills a gap in the cold chain shipping market, with a patent-pending design that strikes the optimum balance between high performance, durability, and optimised weight,” said Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain. “We’re delighted to welcome attendees to our stand to see our cold chain technology up close and witness our customer led innovations.”

The KTEvolution will be exhibited alongside the KT400 Tower Flexi Fit container – one of Tower’s most popular solutions, allowing for a multitude of different pharmaceutical packaging alternatives to be transported safely, simply and easily. Like all containers in the KTM range, the KT400 provides 120+ hour thermal protection without the need for external power nor human intervention during transit.

Tower’s stand will have a distinctly international presence, with members of its APAC, Americas and European teams, all in attendance at CPhI.

“CPhI is widely considered the barometer of the pharmaceutical industry,” concluded Niall. “We’re delighted to be sharing the stage for the first time, with leading manufacturers, 3PLs and airlines, to present our robust, reliable, reusable solutions that make Tower a trusted partner for efficient pharmaceutical logistics worldwide.”