DHL SUPPLY CHAIN CELEBRATES DRIVERS DURING 2022 NATIONAL TRUCK DRIVER APPRECIATION WEEK

DHL Supply Chain, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, will honor the contribution of its truck drivers throughout the week of Sept. 11-17, recognized as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by the American Trucking Association. The company will fete the drivers with gifts, celebratory events, raffles, and more.

“Our drivers play a critical role in the success of our business. Standing at almost 2000 strong, their professionalism and dedication to the trade has allowed us to deliver consistently outstanding service to our customers,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President, Transportation, DHL Supply Chain. “We are honored to have such committed drivers, and we will use this week to celebrate their exemplary work.”

Beyond the week’s celebrations, DHL Supply Chain has been developing innovative solutions to enhance the experience for its drivers. The company believes this will be integral to attracting and retaining talent and leading the charge in evolving the career field—that has experienced very little change since its inception.

Currently, drivers enjoy the benefits of in-cab telematics, digital routing, vehicle monitoring, and driver-assisted cruise control. However, in the coming months, the drivers will have access to a new dedicated app from the in-cab tablet. Through the app, drivers will be able to access essential HR, safety, dispatch and other operational information via a single digital source, saving time, simplifying a number of routine tasks and providing better connectivity with their teammates.

“With our truck drivers spending most of their time on the road, it can be easy for them to feel disconnected from the company. We are constantly working to ensure they feel supported and involved like any other associate. The driver app and other technological advancements we are exploring will help give them access to information and allow them to do their job as effectively as possible,” said Monkmeyer.