Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room Hits Milestone: 1 Million Packages Processed

STRATHAM, NH – September 8, 2022 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking technology, today announced that its Smart Package Room has processed over 1 million packages since its first deployment in 2019; doubling the volume from August 2021 to August 2022. The rapid adoption of smart shelf technologies underscores how people living in all types of multifamily or student housing communities have increased their eCommerce purchases and require convenient, 24/7, secure access to their packages.

“The Smart Package Room’s milestone demonstrates how quickly residents, couriers, and management come to rely on this service as part of their everyday routines,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “We are committed to leading the way in package management technology by continually enhancing the convenience our solutions offer—making the Smart Package Room a must-have amenity alongside smart security systems and WiFi.”

Consumer purchasing habits have pivoted so that residential properties must offer smart shelf technologies to process and distribute eCommerce-purchased items. Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room enables couriers to access secure rooms to deliver any package, including dry cleaning, cold storage, or oversized items. Computer Vision (a form of AI) keeps track of each item until its owner picks it up. Owners/residents will automatically receive text or email notifications that a package is being held for them, and a QR code allows them to enter the secure Smart Package Room. Once inside the room, laser lights and audio prompts to guide the recipient to the package's location or alert them if they take the wrong item. Most notably, the Smart Package Room offers 3x the package capacity of traditional systems or lockers in the same footprint.



Additional Smart Package Room usage data gathered from 2019 to the present reveals:

The average pickup time for packages is one minute.

The average time for a courier to scan a package and place it anywhere on an open shelf is approximately 2.5 minutes.

The average amount of packages picked up per person is two.

The peak times for courier deliveries are between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

46% of all packages are picked up between 4 pm and 8 pm; before COVID, over 60% of packages were picked up during this time.

8% of all packages are considered oversized.

“Since we implemented the Smart Package Room, there have been quite a few changes,” said Vincent Cricco, Property General Manager, 210-220 East 22nd Street in New York City. “The staff has had more time to do their day-to-day activities, and as a result, the length of time spent by residents picking up packages has been reduced. In addition, the clutter in the lobbies has disappeared. Previously, the larger packages overflowed into the halls because of limited package space–it was unsightly.”

“In my experience, picking up packages is really easy. I don't have to bother the front desk because they're so busy,” said Kelly, a resident at Country Club Towers in Denver, Colorado. “I just flash my phone, and the Smart Package Room’s lights tell me where to go inside the room. I can go any time of day, 24/7, at 5 a.m. or 10 p.m., and it doesn't matter; it's super easy.”

“The back hallway was the overflow for packages. Anything that did not fit into our former package system would overflow into the hallway, creating a mess with people walking into items– it was not a secure location,” said Dane Groteluschen, Concierge, Country Club Towers. “Things will get misplaced, and it would be tough to find the package. Smart Package Room was step-by-step and explanatory. It made storing packages twice as easy. Now you can scan a package, place it on the shelf, and the system registers it.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH, in 2006 and has been quietly creating the world's most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been an enormous success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

###