Contact: Sophia Stuart FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tel: (410) 216-6134

Email: sstuart@realterm.com

Realterm Acquires 61,600 SF, 60-Door Truck Terminal in Charleston, Indiana

Annapolis, Md. (September 1, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of 200 Lentz Avenue in Charleston, Ind., a 60-door, 61,600-square-foot truck terminal. The high flow through industrial property on 23 acres also offers a 2,900-square-foot office.

“200 Lentz Avenue is in the Louisville, Kentucky region, which has become a major distribution and break-bulk hub. With the permanent demand driver of UPS Worldport, Louisville ranks among the top five markets in the country for air cargo and is positioned for continued freight volume growth,” said Joe Noon, Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “Louisville’s central U.S. location affords the property access to more than 50% of the U.S. population within a day’s drive making this a strong addition to our portfolio.”

In addition to its 36 automobile and 117 truck parking spots, 200 Lentz Avenue has more than 5.5 acres of excess developable land that can be used for a second 75,000-square-foot high flow through industrial facility or additional trailer parking. The property is near IN-62, I-265, I-65 and I-71, and is 15 miles from downtown Louisville and 25 miles from Louisville International Airport.

“Louisville has seen extremely strong demand fundamentals, with vacancy falling to below 2% after experiencing 29 consecutive quarters of positive net absorption. Southern Indiana, due to its low operating costs and regional reach, saw 88% of the new construction product delivered in 2021 preleased or leased within the calendar year,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “With strong high flow through capabilities and room to grow, this is a valuable acquisition in a critical market.”

Highlights of 200 Lentz Avenue include:

 Square feet: 66,600 SF

 Land area: 23 acres

 Grade-level doors: 60

 Access: IN-62, I-265, I-65, I-71, downtown Louisville and Louisville International Airport

The deal was brokered by Robert Walker at Cushman & Wakefield and Stephen Pond at Industry Real Estate Partners.

An image of can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $13 billion in assets across six transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.