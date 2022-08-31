Neenah Delivers on Its Innovative Verified Curbside Recyclable Mailer

Alpharetta, GA - In a continued effort to focus on environmentally friendly products and initiatives, Neenah has developed the premium NEENAH ENVIRONMENT® Mailer for non-fragile, soft goods. Sustainable yet durable, this product is designed differently than traditional mailers, touting blue bin recyclability plus a protective patent-pending coating for puncture and water resistance. For 3PLs looking to improve their pick and pack processes, fulfillment efficiencies, and meet sustainably-mind customers' objectives, the Neenah Environment Mailer delivers.

“The Neenah Environment Mailer is truly different because it has curbside recyclability and provides water and puncture resistance for protection in transit. With its smooth finish and impressive sustainability certifications printed right on the back, it is the ideal mailer for a premium yet sustainable unboxing experience for products that don’t require a box or padding during shipment. This product offering allows 3PLs to give eco-friendly brands an elevated mailer option to provide a better connection experience with their consumers,” says Jennifer Dietz, Neenah’s Senior Product Manager Sustainable Solutions.

For 3PLs, accuracy, and efficiency enhance customer experience. The Neenah Environment Mailer is developed to improve packing speed with built-in features like a 2.5” gusseted expandable base for bulky items, open side orientation, and peel and seal for easy, secure closure. Simply open, fill, and seal to maximize throughput.

Consumer preference has shifted toward e-commerce vs. brick-and-mortar retail environments and emphasizes sustainable options that are recyclable and reduce the amount of packaging they receive. Switching from bulky boxes to right-sized mailers also decreases the environmental impact of unnecessary packaging while enhancing warehouse storage and increasing product transportation. The Neenah Environment Mailer is made from 50% post-consumer waste, it’s sustainably certified through FSC®, Green-e®, and SmartWay®, and curbside recyclable, contributing to a healthy circular economy.