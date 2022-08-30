Tompkins Solutions Receives Top Integrator Partner Award from Wynright Corporation

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that it has been named a top integrator partner by Wynright Corporation, a Daifuku group company. Now in its 23rd year, the annual award recognizes the top integrators with the highest sales volume of Wynright’s intelligent material handling systems.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top integrator by Wynright,” said Tony Del Cid, director of applications engineering at Tompkins Solutions. “Wynright helps us achieve our goal of providing superior automated material handling solutions that enable our clients to optimize their warehouse operations and meet their long-term distribution needs.”

“It’s an honor to work with Tony and the entire Tompkins team,” Troy Carter, VP of Integrator Sales for Wynright, said during the 2022 Annual Assembly. “Tompkins brings a new level of success with them on every project, and we look forward to working together to supply their clients with quality automated solutions.”

This year’s winners were honored at Wynright’s Annual Assembly and Awards Banquet at the Oak Brook Hills Resort in Oak Brook, Ill. In addition to the awards ceremony, the Annual Assembly included business meetings for the top partners and Wynright’s management team to exchange valuable ideas, learn about advancements in manufacturing and discuss new product releases and engineering updates.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Wynright Corporation

Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is a leading provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.

About Daifuku North America Holding Company

Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Novi, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), Daifuku Cleanroom Automation America Corporation, and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in a variety of industries, including automotive, airport, semiconductor, flat panel, food/beverage, warehousing and manufacturing.