Tower Cold Chain expands its network in the Americas

Global pharmaceutical temperature-controlled expert Tower Cold Chain has extended its reach and service capabilities in the USA with the opening of its newest hub, located in Chicago, Illinois.

Marking the sixth new hub this year, alongside an expansion of services in both its existing Brussels and Frankfurt hubs, Tower confirms its intention to double the size of its global network during 2022. Each new center provides pharmaceutical and third-party logistic companies with enhanced proximity and availability to Tower's range of passive temperature-controlled containers, which maintain temperatures from <- 80°C using dry ice to +25°C, for 120+ hours.

"To meet the growing demand for reliable temperature-controlled solutions to the U.S pharmaceutical market, the Chicago hub provides a robust system for safe and seamless transportation and efficient return logistics. By expanding our presence in the Americas region, we continue to strengthen our global service offerings and further underline our commitment to provide quality-assured, dedicated cold chain services for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biotech products," says Jay Dexheimer, Commercial Manager at Tower Cold Chain, Americas Region.

The choice of location was determined by market demand, as Illinois is home to several leading biotech and life-science companies that rank among the top 50 pharmaceutical centers in the world.

“As new pharmaceutical products come to market quicker than ever along with an influx in innovation for bio-specific treatments, clinical trials and smaller batch shipments, it is crucial that we move at the same pace as our customers by adapting and expanding our capabilities as the need for transparent and closely controlled global supply chain demands rise,” added Jay Dexheimer.

Tower ensures a comprehensive implementation process that includes due diligence, reefer mapping, order management, training, testing and quality sign-off processes per each individual hub opening.

The Chicago hub is part of Tower’s growing global network, with its South Korea facility opening last month, alongside its Milan hub, which is set to open in October 2022.

For further enquiries on the opening of the Tower Chicago hub, contact the America’s sales team.