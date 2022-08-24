Realterm Acquires 30-Door Final Mile Truck Terminal in Linden, New Jersey

Annapolis, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of 975 East Linden Avenue in Linden, N.J. The 10,500-square-foot high flow through terminal offers 30 doors on 1.6 acres.

“This property is located proximate to the Port of Newark and has efficient loading that enables high flow through users to quickly move freight through the supply chain,” said Mitch Arthur, Investments Associate, Realterm. “This is a continuation of our strategy of acquiring well-located high flow through facilities in key transportation markets.”

975 East Linden Ave. offers easy access to I-95 and I-280 and is only five miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and nine miles from the Port of Newark. Northern New Jersey is one of the top high flow through markets in the country and the Linden/Elizabeth submarket has a 1.2 percent vacancy rate according to Newmark’s Q2 2022 market report.

“There is a lack of developable land in Northern New Jersey where municipalities continue to restrict the construction of new truck terminals,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “This industrial market is expected to see significant demand, low vacancy and rising rents making 975 East Linden an excellent addition to our portfolio.”

Highlights of 975 East Linden Avenue include:

 Square feet: 12,500 SF

 Land area: 1.6 acres

 Grade-level doors: 30

 Access: I-95, I-280, I-78, NJ-3, Newark Liberty International Airport and Port of Newark

Chris Todd and Scott Perkins of NAI Hanson facilitated the transaction.

An image of can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $13 billion in assets across six transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.