Open Sky Group Merits Another Inc. 5000 Award as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 23, 2022) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, once again ranks among the fastest-growing privately held companies in America in the Inc. 5000 listing. Their 2022 award marks the sixth time the supply chain software implementer has made the list, posting year-over-year revenue growth of 248% from 2021.

List nominees include vendors and service providers whose “technology, logistics, transportation or consulting solutions” have made a significant impact on customer efficiency in recent years.

“We are grateful to be counted among such a prestigious group of companies once again,” said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich. “Sustaining this level of growth consistently is never easy, but we have a very talented team and a great roster of cherished clients who make it possible and without whom we would not be where we are today. The credit goes to them.”

The list traditionally honors the entrepreneurial spirit of company founders who grow privately owned or independent businesses through hard work and dedication. Ranks are determined by revenue growth over a three-year period, focusing on small- to medium-sized businesses, each individually profiled. Microsoft, Patagonia, Under Armour, and other leading brands also gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

Blue Yonder GM, North America Partner Success, Umar Ausaf, says, “It’s always exciting to see our partners get industry recognition for their accomplishments, in this case, for sustained growth. Open Sky Group has been and continues to be a very strong partner for us.”

Open Sky Group was founded in 2006 and specializes in warehouse, labor, and transportation management software implementations and upgrades, with over 1,000 successful projects to date. The company has expanded its consulting offerings in recent years, designed to help warehouse and transportation managers lower costs, increase throughput, and enhance revenues in the face of ongoing, global supply chain challenges, whether that is through process change or adding technology such as robotics or other automation.

Open Sky Group began 2022 by continuing their partnership with Australian PGA TOUR golfer, Cameron Smith, elevating their brand on the international stage behind Mr. Smith’s winning performance; he currently ranks second in the world. The company also received Blue Yonder’s Top Channel Partner Award for the fifth time and was named to SupplyChainBrain’s “100 Great Supply Chain Partners” for the tenth time in 2022, adding to their accolades going into the Inc. 5000 ranking.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps its clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS reseller and implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

ABOUT INC. 5000

In 1982, Inc. introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success.

