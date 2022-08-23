Port of Virginia continues to replace diesel container movers with electric versions

The Port of Virginia is continuing to replace its diesel-fueled container-moving cranes with battery-powered units in a move to trim carbon emissions from its logistics operations, announcing Monday that it had ordered 11 new hybrid shuttle carriers.

When the machines are delivered in the third quarter of 2023, they will bring the port to a total of 103 such cargo vehicles at its two terminals. They will directly replace units in the fleet of diesel-hydraulic shuttle carriers that were delivered during the terminal's grand opening in 2007, manufactured by the Finnish seaport cargo crane producer Kalmar, a business unit of fellow Finnish cargo solution provider Cargotec.

The new hybrid vehicles are also built by Kalmar, and will help to drive the port closer to its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, port leaders said. “The Port of Virginia has already surpassed a 32% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2017, which is largely due to the long term strategic decision to transition the shuttle carrier fleet to Kalmar hybrids,” Rich Ceci, senior vice president of Technology and Projects, Port of Virginia, said in a release.

In a statement, Kalmar acknowledged that supply chain delays could add manufacturing challenges, but said it planned to stay on schedule. “We are all faced with challenging times. Our customers, our suppliers, and our factories continue to be burdened with shortages,” Troy Thompson, vice president, Sales for Kalmar Americas, said in a release. “However, we have remained steadfast in our journey and committed to our deliveries. We continue to invest in our local resources to be the world’s best intelligent horizontal transport supplier. Our hybrid straddle/shuttle carrier fleet has now surpassed some 250 units just in the USA, largely due to the partnership with The Port of Virginia.”