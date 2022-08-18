Lincoln Property Co. Announces First Las Vegas Industrial Development

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, August 18, 2022 – LPC Desert West, the Southwest division of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company, has completed an 86-acre land acquisition in North Las Vegas for the development of Windsor Commerce Park. At eight buildings and almost 1.6 million square feet, the Class A project represents the LPC’s first-ever ground-up industrial development in the state of Nevada.

“Our presence in Nevada as an owner and property manager goes back several years. In that time we have come to know and appreciate the state’s long-term potential as a true industrial powerhouse,” said LPC Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede. “We’re excited to apply our decades of development expertise here as we continue to grow our local footprint.”

Windsor Commerce Park adds to the 4.54 million square feet of industrial space that LPC currently owns and manages in Nevada. The project is located on the northeast corner of Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, directly across the street from North Las Vegas Airport. At completion, Windsor Commerce Park will total 1,585,440 square feet and eight Class A industrial buildings ranging from 397,440 square feet to 49,920 square feet. The buildings will feature up to 36’ clear height, 24’ tall glass entries, touchless technology and large clerestory windows providing sky views and shifting natural light.

Windsor Commerce Park, which was named after the adjacent Windsor Park residential community, will bring over 1,500 jobs to the area.

“Windsor Park has faced many challenges over the years,” said Krumwiede. “We look forward to the jobs that Windsor Commerce Park will bring to this area and to these residents – starting with its construction and continuing through its lease-up by what we anticipate will be a wide range of quality employers.”

Construction on Windsor Commerce Park is scheduled to begin Q1 2023 and complete Q4 2024. LPC plans to build all eight buildings in one phase. The buildings are designed by architect Lee & Sakura. A general contractor will be selected in mid-October.

To discuss leasing, investment or property management opportunities with Lincoln Property Company in the Desert West region, please call David Krumwiede or John Orsak at (602) 912-8888.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (LPC) is an international full service real estate firm offering real estate investment, development, design/construction management, leasing and property management/ receivership/asset management services. LPC has approximately 8,500 employees with an international footprint that includes offices in 45 cities across the U.S. and 12 countries in Europe. Since 1965, LPC has developed more than 138 million square feet of office, industrial and retail projects known for their design, quality and superior locations. It currently has more than 433 million square feet of commercial space under leasing and/or management. Lincoln is also one of the nation’s largest apartment developers, having developed more than 209,000 multifamily units and currently managing more than 165,000 multifamily units.

LPC's Desert West Region is based in Phoenix and includes Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Since its start in 2001, the regional office has developed over 15 million square feet, acquired more than 6 million square feet and manages almost 19 million square feet of commercial space, including major, award-winning and LEED Certified developments and investments. Since 2019, the company has completed two of the highest-priced metro Phoenix office and industrial transactions and launched the Union office campus in Mesa, new buildings at The Grand at Papago Park Center in Tempe and the Park303 logistics park in Glendale, among other developments. LPC Desert West is consistently ranked among Phoenix’s top commercial real estate firms for both development and property management, earning consecutive 2018, 2019 and 2020 NAIOP Arizona Owner/Developer of the Year awards and designation as an Arizona Republic Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. In 2020, the firm kicked off a regional expansion plan, entering the Nevada and Utah markets with Class A industrial acquisitions. To learn more about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lpc.com or www.lpcdesertwest.com.

