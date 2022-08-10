Truckload Carrier CFI Honors Women Drivers with Custom "She Drives CFI" Graphics-Wrapped Truck

Joplin, MO - August 10, 2022 - YES SHE CAN – Penny Thomas, a professional driver for Joplin, Mo.-based CFI, stands next to specially outfitted CFI big-rig long-haul truck with custom-designed, large-format “truck wrap” graphics recognizing the “She Drives CFI” program. Thomas, who has driven for CFI since 2007, and has 1.6 million safe driving miles, will pilot the truck throughout the U.S. serving CFI’s customers while promoting career opportunities for women as professional truck drivers.

It’s the fourth big-rig truck that CFI has commissioned with the unique and recognizable “She Drives CFI” large format graphics. The special trucks and their drivers also serve as ambassadors promoting truck safety and career opportunities, participating in local activities with schools and community organizations, supporting events such as Special Olympics charity convoys, truck shows and parades across the U.S.

More than show trucks, the new and existing “She Drives CFI” trucks transport freight as working trucks to keep America moving.

“These trucks recognize the professional excellence and skills of their drivers and serve to encourage more women to choose trucking as a career,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. Around 14% of CFI’s 4,000 driver workforce are women, well above the industry average.

According to a driver survey, the top three reasons women chose trucking are:

1. Equal pay, financial stability for family or self

2. Opportunities for personal and professional growth

3. Freedom, independence, and travel