SEFL Delivers Quality Without Question Service into Canada

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 8, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has enjoyed sustainable and rapid growth in U.S.-Canada cross border operations via SEFL Canada. Bolstered by robust relationships north of the border, SEFL Canada provides daily service into Canada’s two largest markets, Ontario and Quebec.

International business development has been a key segment for SEFL for 25 years, with Canada serving as a prominent piece of the company’s business model along the way. In moving commodities like paper, textiles, chemicals and high-value goods between borders, SEFL Canada is extending its signature “Quality Without Question” service to our northern neighbors.



“The relationships we’ve fostered across Canada, not only with our customers, but with key business stakeholders at the governmental level, have paved the way for our current and continued success,” said David Atkinson, Director of International Business for SEFL. “We are proud to be able to deliver our trademark quality service to the Canadian market and look forward to what the future holds for our cross border operations.”



SEFL’s commitment to customer satisfaction was recognized and validated by a recent visit to the El Paso, Texas Service Center by the Consul General of Canada, Rachel McCormick. While on-site, McCormick met with members of the SEFL team, who engaged in discussions around supply chain challenges, fleet electrification and cross border relations. SEFL’s involvement in these conversations places the brand on the forefront of the latest developments in cross border operations and lays the groundwork for continued success between the company and the Canadian government.

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

