SEFL celebrates two decades of quality service in Texas, looks ahead to statewide growth

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 27, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL), the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 20 years of full-state service coverage in Texas.

Since its establishment in 1950, consistent, organic growth has been a key component of Southeastern’s success. As population growth and business outputs grew in Texas, SEFL knew having full-state coverage was key to supporting its customers’ demands. In 2003, the company had 11 service centers and 374 dock doors in Texas. Today, the company operates 20 service centers and 1,432 dock doors – nearly doubling its real estate footprint. This infrastructure and commitment to providing excellent service has allowed the company to grow over 500% in the last 20 years.

“SEFL is proud to be a part of the Texas community and is committed to providing exceptional service in the state and beyond,” said Brian Schulz, vice president of service center operations. “Our success in Texas is a testament to the dedication of our 1,700 associates across the state who have worked hard to build our reputation with customers by living out our core values. As growth is top of mind, there are already plans underway to build on our legacy of excellence and continue to expand our infrastructure with more service centers."

To commemorate its 20 years of service in Texas, SEFL is honoring 10 of its service centers across the state celebrating milestones this year. These facilities have played a critical role in the company's success and helped increase its statewide market share.

20 years – Corpus Christi, Laredo, McAllen, El Paso, Odessa, Abilene and Amarillo

15 years – Waco

10 years – South Houston and Monroe

“When I joined the team at Corpus Christi, there were four pickup and delivery drivers and one line haul driver. Our team of associates has grown immensely, and today, we have the privilege to work out of a beautiful new service center,” said Erasmo Hernandez, a linehaul driver at the Corpus Christi service center who has been driving for SEFL since Corpus Christi’s opening in 2003. “It is rewarding to look back two decades and reflect on the impact the team and I played in growing Corpus Christi’s operations. To this day, I am still honored to be part of the Southeastern family.”

SEFL’s continued commitment to growth in the state is evident in its investment in additional land and updates to existing facilities. In the last two years, SEFL has purchased 177 acres and opened a new 50-door Corpus Christi facility as well as a new Amarillo service center. Both facilities have state-of-the-art conference rooms and office spaces. Additionally, the Abilene and Waco service centers will undergo dock expansions this year. Looking ahead, SEFL plans to continue broadening its Texas operations by breaking ground on multiple facility projects in the years to come.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###