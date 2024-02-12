SEFL promotes Keith Schneider to Service Center Manager in Waynesboro, Virginia

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 12, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Keith Schneider has been promoted to service center manager in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Schneider started his career at the Greensboro service center in North Carolina as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including quality assurance leader, inbound and outbound supervisor, inbound and outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Since joining the Southeastern team in 1996, Keith has demonstrated his commitment to promoting our culture and enhancing our quality-driven results,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His strong work ethic coupled with his natural leadership abilities make him the perfect candidate to support the continued growth of our Waynesboro facility.”

Schneider, his wife, Katie, and their three sons are excited to relocate to Waynesboro, Virginia and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

