Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Terry Arrington to Service Center Manager in Fredericksburg, V

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 15, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Terry Arrington has been promoted to service center manager in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Arrington has more than sixteen years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Roanoke service center in Virginia as a pickup and delivery driver. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor, service center manager and, most recently, account manager in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Terry is a dedicated, professional and reliable associate that has excelled in serving others and building great relationships over the course of his career,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His leadership style is the perfect reflection of our company culture. There is no doubt that Terry will be a valuable addition to the team at the Fredericksburg service center.”

Arrington, along with his wife, Maureen, and their five children are excited to relocate to Fredericksburg, Virginia and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

