SEFL Promotes Mike Mergenhagen to Service Center Manager in Cincinnati, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 18, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Mike Mergenhagen has been promoted to service center manager in Cincinnati, Kentucky.

Mergenhagen started his career at the Charlotte service center and Charlotte Shipment Distribution facility in North Carolina as an inbound and outbound leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including pickup and delivery operations manager in Greenville, South Carolina and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Greenville.

“Mike is a servant leader who does an outstanding job of cultivating an enjoyable work environment that is built on solid relationships,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His team mindset and drive to provide quality service to our customers makes him the ideal candidate to lead our top-notch team at the Cincinnati facility.”

Mergenhagen, his wife, Jill, and their four children, are excited to relocate to northern Kentucky and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

