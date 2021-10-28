Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Brian Schreader to Service Center Manager in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 28, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Brian Schreader has been promoted to service center manager in Lexington, Kentucky.

Schreader has more than 11 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Nashville service center in Tennessee as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including frontline leadership and operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Brian understands the importance of building relationships and encouraging strategic thinking, innovation and action to generate new business strategy and successfully lead a team,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His leadership style perfectly reflects the Southeastern culture, and we are thrilled to see the results that he will produce as manager of the Lexington service center.”

Schreader, his wife, Heather, and their two children are excited to relocate to Lexington, Kentucky and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

Media Contact:

Katie Davis

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

katie@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6462