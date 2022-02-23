Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes David Kytle to Service Center Manager in Louisville, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 23, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced David Kytle has been promoted to service center manager in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kytle has more than seven years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Birmingham service center in Alabama as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including frontline leadership and operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Birmingham, Alabama.

“David is a hardworking, committed associate that is able to facilitate operational growth while fostering a positive, collaborative work environment,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He models our culture by consistently living out our core values, and we are confident that David’s refined skillset and passion for serving others will make him the perfect addition to the Louisville service center.”

Kytle, along with his wife, Kristen, and their two children are excited to relocate to Louisville, Kentucky and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Tyler Musialowski

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

tmusialowski@largemouthpr.com

(704) 773-6076