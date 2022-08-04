AutoScheduler.AI Names Keith Moore as CEO

Austin, TX - (August 4, 2022) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, names Keith Moore as CEO with Tom Moore, Founder, moving to the Board of Directors. AutoScheduler has also added Lori Stoia, a seasoned marketing professional, as the new Director of Marketing to evangelize their rapidly-growing market presence.

“These executive changes reflect the growth that AutoScheduler has experienced recently and will further position the company for continued growth and success,” says Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “All of these executives are trailblazers in their respective fields and bring impressive leadership and strategic skills to their new positions.”

Keith Moore was previously the Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler. As CEO, he takes on additional responsibilities and will manage AutoScheduler's overall operations, including driving profitability, managing organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board. Keith will continue to drive product direction and vision, leveraging his knowledge of the warehousing industry and deep technology competencies to drive value in AutoScheduler’s offerings, taking the business to the next level. Keith is well-recognized in the market as a thought leader, entrepreneur, and visionary. He is also the Founder of ProvisionAI and previously led product management at SparkCognition.

Thomas A. Moore is Founder of AutoScheduler.AI, CEO of T|WO, and a Partner at ProvisionAI, and will now move to AutoScheduler's Board as Chairman. Tom founded all three of these businesses, focusing on applying optimization software to transportation and warehouse operations to increase efficiencies and lower costs. Most recently, ProvisionAI and Kimberly-Clark’s Project EARL was recognized as a CSCMP Innovation Award Finalist for solving costly transportation volatility challenges.

Lori Stoia joins AutoScheduler.AI as the Director of Marketing where she will leverage her deep domain expertise for demand generation, awareness and building thought leadership for the company.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.