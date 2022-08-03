Parade Integrates with Fork Freight’s Freight Marketplace

San Francisco, CA — August 2, 2022 — Parade, the leader in software for freight brokers, announces integration with Fork Freight, a freight marketplace. Parade will help Fork Freight grow the business, aided by the size of Parade's broker database, in combination with Parade’s “Book Now” feature and digital quotes. Freight brokers benefit from this strategic partnership with access to greater capacity and faster booking of freight.

“Parade serves as a strategic partner in providing a better and more complete marketplace offering to our customers,” said Patrick Ahorlu, Founder & CEO at Fork Freight. “Parade’s customers will be able to use the Fork Freight marketplace to find additional capacity. Our customers benefit from automated processes that save time and help book loads faster.”

“Freight brokers benefit from the partnership of Fork Freight and Parade, which provides brokerages with access to more carriers and capacity,” said Anthony Sutardja, Co-Founder and CEO of Parade.

Fork Freight believes the national footprint of Parade will help them serve customers better. Parade integrates with syndication partners so that freight brokers can post loads, manage quotes, and confirm “Book Now” loads without having to leave the Parade platform. Parade can help Fork Freight customers digitally book loads on any type of equipment. Digitally booking loads via the Parade platform helps freight brokers increase speed to booking a load.

About Fork Freight

Fork Freight provides high-end, affordable services designed to help carriers, shippers and brokers grow their business. With Fork Freight state-of-the-art proprietary load board system, we significantly increase the effectiveness of load processes and delivery, and freight matching for our customers. We offer the highest paying loads for Shippers, Brokers, Carriers & Dispatchers. 100% Guaranteed. We have subscription plans to suit every budget. In partnership with Triumph Capital, we offer same day, flexible factoring. For more information, visit forkfreight.com.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.