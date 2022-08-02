UPS holds top spot for most valuable logistics brand

UPS has held on to the top spot as the most valuable logistics brand in the world with a brand value of $38.5 billion, according to a report from the consulting firm Brand Finance.

In its annual report on the 25 most valuable brands in the logistics sector, UK-based Brand Finance found that Atlanta-based UPS had seen demand for its services increase during the pandemic, and that the company built global goodwill through its role in delivering covid vaccines in 110 countries. UPS also boosted its brand value through acquisitions, acquiring U.S. delivery platform Roadie in 2021 and building an innovation center in Singapore to serve as a research and development hub in the APAC region for digital transformation.

UPS was followed in the top rankings by FedEx Corp., Uber, Japan’s JR, and Germany’s DHL. The rest of the top 10 included Union Pacific, China’s SF Express and China Post, BNSF, and Germany’s Delivery Hero, the study found.

The logistics sector as a whole enjoyed a revival over the past year as many firms applied technological innovations and surfed a wave of demand during pandemic-induced restrictions as many consumers shifted their spending from services to goods, Brand Finance said. “The logistics industry has transformed during the pandemic to keep up with changing customer demands adeptly. With new partnerships and acquisitions across the board, the sector has achieved great performance and brand value growth,” David Haigh, Brand Finance’s chairman and CEO, said in a release.

Two examples of that trend were Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com, which made their mark as the fastest growing logistics brands since the beginning of the pandemic.

Delivery Hero, with a brand value up 53% to $5.8 billion, grew in part through acquisitions, with ownership stakes in Hugo (a Salvadorean fintech and delivery app), Hungry (a Danish food delivery app), and Glovo (a Spanish food delivery app). And Just Eat Takeaway.com saw its brand value rise 53% to $4.5 billion after launching various international strategic partnerships following the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, Brand Finance said.