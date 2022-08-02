Hytrol Names Orlando Sellers as VP of Engineering

JONESBORO, Ark. – Orlando Sellers, Ph.D. MBA has joined Hytrol Conveyor Company to lead the engineering team as Vice President of Engineering. He will be responsible for all aspects of engineering, including engineered to order, performance engineering, controls engineering, and research and development.

Dr. Sellers will work to advance Hytrol’s engineering functions and integrate electronic solutions to enhance Hytrol’s product line. He will focus on incremental conveyor change, integrated controls and lead Hytrol’s efforts in the area of robotics.

“It is a privilege to have Orlando join our team,” said President David Peacock. “His knowledge and experience will greatly impact our engineering department.”

Dr. Sellers brings 23 years of experience, a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration to his position at Hytrol. In addition, he has had numerous presentation addresses and patents and serves on the board of multiple organizations. His most recent PTO submission is a conveyance device for quick serve restaurants.

“It is an honor to join the Hytrol team,” stated Dr. Sellers. “I look forward to leading the engineering team to provide the best products for our end users while developing new pioneering technology solutions that provide value to the entire industry.”

Dr. Sellers is joined in Jonesboro with his wife Marcia and enjoys golfing, fishing and a good spinning class.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.