Synergy conjures up yet more magic for Gartner Quadrant

Synergy North America has once again been retained on the elite Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

The WMS domain expert cements its place in the 'niche' quadrant (focused on producing tangible functionality improvements) but also with leanings towards 'visionary' thanks to its innovative SnapFulfil technology and speed-to-value solutions.

Synergy is one of only a handful of independent software vendors worldwide to be selected for the prestigious 2022 WMS MQ. Apart from having a credible and proven WMS solution, the business was also measured on its vision and ability to execute.

Synergy’s SnapFulfil is an award winning, advanced cloud-based WMS suite and the MQ guide acknowledges its easy configurability and in-built flexibility to adapt to changing market requirements. Its robust rules engine facilitates high levels of non-code adaptability to support customer-specific and vertical-industry-specific requirements.

This agility facilitates SnapFulfil’s superior onboarding methodology, which includes differentiating remote and self implementation capabilities. It also offers a game changing configuration tool for customers and has been further improved by interactive guidance and real time digital training.

Also highlighted by Gartner MQ is SnapFulfil’s pricing strategy, which allows companies to flex their number of users and associated costs, based on seasonal demand variations. In addition, a no-capital-expenditure, turnkey-managed service option combines software, cloud infrastructure, radio frequency (RF) hardware, ongoing support and updates, as well as implementation services as part of a single and competitive subscription fee.

Synergy clients range from high growth SMBs to expanding global organizations and another Gartner focus is SnapFulfil’s ability to scale down to high Level 1 warehousing and up to more complex Level 4 operations by improving and enhancing processes that extend decision support capabilities. Also listed was an automated debugging tool to further speed up implementations.

Last, but not least, Synergy is one of the longer-tenured cloud WMSs offering rapid onboarding (within an average of eight business weeks) and dedicated SaaS solutions. This reduces both short-term costs and entry to market risks.

Synergy NA CEO, Rich Pirrotta, says: “We’re delighted once again to get this prestigious recognition from Gartner MQ, as we continue to make a tangible difference through rapid ROI, industry-leading deployment speed and low total cost of ownership (TCO). With our focus on strong value, Gartner also recognizes our aim of being the provider of choice for the increasingly important e-commerce sector, as well as the third-party logistics (3PL) companies that support retail and D2C.”