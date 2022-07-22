KPI Integrated Solutions acquires Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors

Missouri-based supply chain consulting firm KPI Integrated Solutions has acquired Boston-based Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KPI provides consulting, software, systems integration, and automation services to customers throughout North America. The deal expands KPI’s reach and resources, and gives the company offices in all regions of the country, according to a company spokesperson.

“I am excited to welcome Commonwealth to the KPI team as we continue to provide data-driven network and warehouse designs that speed order fulfillment and reduce labor dependence for our clients,” Larry Strayhorn, KPI’s CEO, said in a press release. “The deep bench of our combined KPI and Commonwealth teams provides unmatched distribution network strategy, innovative facility plans, and advanced automated systems that deliver business results.”

Commonwealth’s Founder and President Ian Hobkirk will take a senior leadership role at KPI, and all of Commonwealth’s consultants will make the move to KPI as well, the company said.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management (NYSE: ARES), was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software. This marks the firm’s second acquisition this year, following its purchase of Precision Distribution Consulting, Inc., and Simcon Solutions in February.



