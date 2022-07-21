Fortna & Optricity Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022

ATLANTA, GA (July 21, 2022) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, and Fortna | Optricity, known for its intelligent software solutions to fortify warehouse operations, have been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022. Fortna is recognized in the category for Warehouse Control System, while in tandem, has also received recognition in the emerging technology space of Warehouse Execution System. FortnaWES™, Fortna’s premier Warehouse Execution System, manages and orchestrates the flow of physical assets in the warehouse, powering performance with intelligence. In addition, previously highlighted for delivering advanced slotting optimization to the industry, the Fortna | Optricity highly acclaimed optimization solution, OptiSlot DC™ Software, is now recognized in a new category receiving recognition for Digital Twins in Warehousing.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals. Clients use Hype Cycles to get educated about the promise of an emerging technology within the context of their industry and individual appetite for risk.

“Supply chains are increasingly complex and chaotic, yet only 22% of companies say they have an extremely clear digital supply chain vision, strategy, and plan. Companies identify adapting to new technologies as one of the most important strategic challenges they will face over the next five years.” - Gartner, Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022, Dwight Klappich, 27 June 2022.

Considering that complexity is projected to continue, Gartner highlights the macro trends within the supply chain such as improved decision-making, Agility, Automation, and Ecosystem enablement. Our takeaway from the report is both Warehouse Execution Systems and Digital Twins in Warehousing will prove to be beneficial levers, providing the necessary visibility to drive warehouse operations improvement. Warehouse Execution Systems support greater control over operations with enhanced visibility, orchestrating people, processes, orders, and automation to streamline the warehouse software ecosystem and enable real-time decision-making that empowers agility and resilience, all while using science-backed algorithms to optimize operations. Digital Twin technology offers the ability to solve intricate challenges by utilizing data that had traditionally been saved in tables and transforming it into virtual replications of assets and operations within the warehouse where simulations reduce risk and enhance decision-making, putting the technology on a trajectory to deliver high benefit.

Fortna and Fortna | Optricity’ s combined solution power and resources promises to continue to push the science of warehousing technologies, improving performance, enabling growth, and driving profitability for clients around the world.

To learn more about these emerging technologies and more, access the full Gartner report: Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022, By Dwight Klappich, 27 June 2022. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Fortna acquired Optricity in Year 2022 and Fortna | Optricity is recognized as Optricity within the report.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.

About Fortna | Optricity

Fortna | Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application, OptiSlot DC™, Fortna | Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and software engineering skills. The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ Platform and the Moves Conductor™ for warehousing operations. For more information, visit www.optricity.com.

