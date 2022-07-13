Hale Trailer Releases Report of Top 15 Truck Stops in the U.S.



Vorhees, N. J., July 13, 2022 – Hale Trailer, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, releases the top 15 truck stops in America using a scoring system to rank each stop.



The recent attention around today's truck driver shortage and infrastructure to accommodate appropriate spaces for truck drivers to park and get needed rest breaks is what inspired the Hale Trailer team to release this report. A truck stop is not just a location for drivers to refuel and rest but across the United States they create a unique “home away from home” for drivers.



“Long-haul truck drivers are the lifeblood of the American logistics industry. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I read truck drivers were having trouble finding a meal, because their trucks couldn’t fit in the Drive Thru, but restaurant lobbies were closed.” said Mike McPeak, Director of Growth Marketing at Hale Trailer.



Hale Trailer analyzed truck stops by scoring out of a five-star ranking system with the overall rank being devised of five categories. Online Review Score through platforms Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor. National Monument Vicinity Score where data was pulled from Google Maps to identify the total number of national parks/monuments in a 20–mile radius to determine activity scores. Food offering score for processed foods, fresh food, chain restaurants, fast food chain restaurants, and independent restaurants. Amenity offering score for general conveniences and unique attraction score.



“It occurred to me that few people ever think about where the truckers that supply their stores and restaurants will find a safe place to rest, or a bite to eat. Now that Hale has locations covering nearly half of the U.S., I thought Hale could help by highlighting some of the nation’s best truck stops.”



###



About Hale Trailer: Hale Trailer, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, is a one stop solution for all your trailer needs, offering trailer sales, trailer rentals/leasing, trailer parts, trailer service, and truck equipment for a variety of trailers including Flatbeds, Walking Floors, Reefers, Dumps, Lowboys and more. Hale Trailer has forged strong, long term bonds with the manufacturers whose lines they represent.This benefits their customers with strong warranty support and products customized for their market.