Hannibal Industries is now Nucor Warehouse Systems

Steel producer Nucor Corp. has launched Nucor Warehouse Systems, a business that combines two material handling industry acquisitions the company made in the past year: rack manufacturer Hannibal Industries, acquired last July, and steel racking firm Elite Storage Solutions, purchased this past April.

The shift to new branding will occur gradually over the remainder of 2022, the company said.

Nucor Warehouse Systems combines the material handling and systems integration specialties of Hannibal and Elite with access to Nucor’s broader product and service offering, which includes: insulated panels, overhead doors, metal buildings and mezzanines, as well as design, project management, permitting, engineering, contracting, and installation services.

Nucor has more than 30,000 associates across 300 locations in North America.

“Nucor Warehouse Systems may be a new name, but we are proud to be the same people that have worked together on well above $1B in integration projects built across North America,” Dave Olmsted, vice president and general manager of Nucor Warehouse Systems, said in a press release Wednesday. “We believe that by connecting the companies’ material handling expertise with broader Nucor resources, Nucor Warehouse Systems is ready to take on tomorrow’s challenges and truly respond to customer needs. We thank every loyal customer that has grown to know and trust us, and we look forward to supporting your business in the future.”