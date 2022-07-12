AutoScheduler.AI Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies rep

Austin, TX - (July 12, 2022) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been recognized for the second time in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies . AutoScheduler appears in the category under Warehouse Resource Optimization, "which applies the concepts of forward-looking, constraint-based planning and optimization to work activities within a warehouse or warehouse campus, leveraging advanced analytics, AI and machine learning technologies.”

“We are very excited to be recognized for a second time for this category. We believe that our WMS accelerator dynamically rebalances activities across the warehouse environment, considering space, time, labor, and other constraints,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Our solution orchestrates and optimizes activities to drive greater degrees of labor, work allocation, fulfillment, and inventory management.”

“Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.” AutoScheduler is recognized as a sample vendor under Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization technology. We consider that the report recommends end-users reading this document evaluate Autoscheduler as a sample vendor for their Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization needs.

AutoScheduler sits on top of existing WMS or visibility platforms to accelerate productivity. It is meant to accelerate the current WMS capabilities using Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler will help solve problems such as poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inventory shortages, inefficient workforce allocation, and the struggle to meet carrier appointment times.

Gartner clients can access the full report https://www.gartner.com/doc/4016044?ref=solrAll&refval=332264537&toggle=1.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Gartner, ‘Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2022,’ Dwight Klappich, 27 June 2022

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, “Gartner Hype Cycle”, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/gartner-hype-cycle