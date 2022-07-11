FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

S2Q Systems & Logistical Labs Announce New Joint Integration

Freight Brokers and Carriers Can Utilize Logistical Labs’ LoadDex Pricing Platform to Respond Instantly to Incoming Email Quote Requests with S2Q Systems’ Technology

Beachwood, Ohio – July 11, 2022 – S2Q Systems, a logistics technology startup focusing on solutions for freight brokers and expedite carriers, has integrated LoadDex, Logistical Labs’ pricing intelligence software, into its email workflow automation platform Speed to Quote™. LoadDex customers will now be able to harness the power of its pricing analysis into incoming quote requests nationwide in under a few seconds when they partner with S2Q Systems.

“Our dynamic pricing intelligence software simplifies freight pricing for shippers, carriers and brokers, and now Speed to Quote™ helps them simplify the quoting process,” says Jonathan Evans, Logistical Labs’ Managing Director of Products and Sales. “S2Q Systems’ speed, combined with our pricing strategy, will help customers grow their business.”

Founded by experts in freight tracking and resource management software, S2Q Systems created Speed to Quote™ to provide meaningful integrated technology that allows customers to analyze and respond to incoming quote requests via email in a faster time frame without sacrificing the human element to the interaction. The integration with Logistical Labs enables LoadDex customers to utilize the rate engine within Speed to Quote™.

One Source Logistics, a third party logistics provider of transportation solutions, has been a customer of Logistical Labs since 2016 and is now taking advantage of the integration with S2Q Systems to access LoadDex rates from within the Speed to Quote™ platform. Rosalynn Nugent, Truckload Manager for One Source Logistics explains, “This mix of LoadDex and Speed to Quote™ is beneficial for our business – we can take advantage of the market intelligence and analytics from Logistical Labs with the ease of responding quickly and precisely to incoming quote requests with Speed to Quote™.”

“This integration allows our joint customers the ability to harness the pricing intelligence and accuracy from LoadDex with the quickness and efficiency from our Speed to Quote™ product,” says Ben Derin, Founder of S2Q Systems.

About S2Q Systems

S2Q Systems develops and deploys purpose-driven email workflow automation for the transportation and logistics industries. S2Q Systems’ new product Speed to Quote™ enables customers to bring speed, accuracy and responsiveness to their quoting process. For more information, visit www.s2qsystems.com.

About Logistical Labs

Logistical Labs creates innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping and opens up new possibilities across the supply chain. Logistical Labs’ pricing platform, LoadDex, drastically simplifies pricing and carrier selection across all modes. With a single search, users can compare thousands of rates from all types of transportation providers at once. Using LoadDex, users can make better-informed pricing and quoting decisions through data-driven insights and social collaboration. Open API access allows users to easily integrate LoadDex into their existing business applications for improved process efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.logisticallabs.com/.

About One Source Logistics

One Source is a customer-focused, relationship-based third party logistics (3PL) group built in Louisville, KY. Since 2008, we’ve provided a broad portfolio of transportation solutions, and use the strengths of our people, processes, and technology, to help our partners work smarter, not harder. Whether it’s building products, increasing efficiencies, or maximizing margins, your ability to focus on what you do best is the critical link between you and the results you want. That’s where One Source has established its value and reputation for over a decade. Logistics. We get it. Done For more information, visit www.ShipOneSource.com.

# # #

For media inquiries, contact:

Melissa Stoloff

West Ash Communications

Office 480-788-9378

melissa@westash.com