Realterm Acquires Transload Warehouse in Laredo, Texas

Annapolis, Md. (July 6, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of a 46,200-square-foot, transload warehouse in Laredo, Texas. The facility is located on 3.67 acres at 810 Hallmark Road.

“Laredo is one of the most established border crossings for trade between the United States and Mexico, which is why the vacancy rate for industrial space is below two percent and rents are up more than eight percent,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Realterm. “Land is becoming scarce in the industrial areas closest to the border, making this high flow through property an excellent addition to our portfolio.”

The warehouse offers 16 dock doors and two drive-in doors. It is well located only 4.5 miles from the World Trade Bridge which connects Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas over the Rio Grande. It also offers easy access to major roadways including I-69W and I-35, and is 9.5 miles from Laredo International Airport and 14 minutes from downtown Laredo.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity, the Port of Laredo is the number one inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border and ranks fourth in the nation logging $205.88 billion in imports and exports in 2020. More than five million trucks crossed the border in 2021.

“The scarcity of land in the Laredo market is pushing new developments seven miles north of our new property,” said Joe Noon, Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “With trade between the United States and Mexico growing, the demand for well-located, last-mile industrial space is expected to stay strong.”

Highlights of 810 Hallmark Road include:

• Square feet: 46,200 SF

• Land area: 3.67 acres

• Loading positions: 18

• Access: I-69W and I-35

An image of Laredo can be found here and credited to iStock.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea & rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity funds: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.