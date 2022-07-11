FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Stephen Burke

Title: Tri Cities Service Center Manager

Phone: 865.507.2488

Email: sburke@daytonfreight.com

Date: July 11, 2022

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT EXPANDS IN TENNESSEE TO THE TRI CITIES AREA

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, opens a new facility in Kingsport TN.

This 24-Door facility is conveniently located near I-81 and I-26. Tri Cities will provide direct service to the Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport communities.

Tri Cities Service Center Manager Stephen Burke said, “I’m looking forward to seeing how our team can be an asset to the Tri Cities community. It has been great to watch Dayton Freight expand and I’m excited for what our future holds in Tennessee!”

Tri Cities Service Center

921 Eastern Star Rd.

Kingsport TN 37663

Local Number - 423.345.1097

Toll Free Number - 833.627.8002

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,800+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

###