FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Stephen Burke
Title: Tri Cities Service Center Manager
Phone: 865.507.2488
Email: sburke@daytonfreight.com
Date: July 11, 2022
Web: daytonfreight.com
DAYTON FREIGHT EXPANDS IN TENNESSEE TO THE TRI CITIES AREA
DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, opens a new facility in Kingsport TN.
This 24-Door facility is conveniently located near I-81 and I-26. Tri Cities will provide direct service to the Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport communities.
Tri Cities Service Center Manager Stephen Burke said, “I’m looking forward to seeing how our team can be an asset to the Tri Cities community. It has been great to watch Dayton Freight expand and I’m excited for what our future holds in Tennessee!”
Tri Cities Service Center
921 Eastern Star Rd.
Kingsport TN 37663
Local Number - 423.345.1097
Toll Free Number - 833.627.8002
Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,800+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
###
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing